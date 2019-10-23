Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,101 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $53,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 917,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,529. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price target on shares of Anaplan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

