Whittier Trust Co. Has $515,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 208.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,627,000 after purchasing an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after purchasing an additional 503,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. 1,202,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

