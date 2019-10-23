Whittier Trust Co. Has $387,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 28,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,416. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.613 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

