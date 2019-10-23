Whittier Trust Co. Has $260,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2,190.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. 19,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.