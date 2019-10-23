Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after buying an additional 6,335,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of COP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,628. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

