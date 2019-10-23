Whittier Trust Co. Buys 800 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.44. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,010. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.81.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4696 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

