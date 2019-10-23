Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Declares Dividend of GBX 32.65

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WTB stock opened at GBX 4,215 ($55.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.08. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,318.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,548.24.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total value of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTB. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,760.71 ($62.21).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

