WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.16

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.16 and traded as high as $30.63. WestJet Airlines shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 56,694 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. WestJet Airlines’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

