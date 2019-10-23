Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Set at $58.00 by Citigroup

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a $58.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. 680,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,067. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

