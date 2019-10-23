Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,788. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after buying an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after buying an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,597,000 after buying an additional 114,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

