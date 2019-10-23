Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.44. 196,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,427. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

