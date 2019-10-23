Wells Fargo & Co Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $75.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.12.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,768. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 324,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 240,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,817,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

