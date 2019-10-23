Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of WW opened at $35.88 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

