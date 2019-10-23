Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northwest Natural (NWN)

Northwest Natural (NYSE: NWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2019 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

10/17/2019 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2019 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/11/2019 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2019 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/25/2019 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Northwest Natural had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NWN stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

In other news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

