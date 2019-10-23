Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vericel (VCEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) in the last few weeks:

10/18/2019 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2019 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

10/9/2019 – Vericel is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2019 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

10/2/2019 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2019 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

VCEL opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $681.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 2.66. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Vericel Corp alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $282,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Vericel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vericel by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.