Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kraton (KRA)

10/17/2019 – Kraton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/16/2019 – Kraton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2019 – Kraton had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Kraton was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Kraton had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $33.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Kraton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Kraton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Kraton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

9/25/2019 – Kraton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

9/12/2019 – Kraton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/27/2019 – Kraton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.37. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraton by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraton by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kraton by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

