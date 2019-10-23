Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) recently:

10/17/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

10/15/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/14/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

10/10/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2019 – Ra Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 807,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,505.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $267,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,939. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

