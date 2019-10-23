Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 56,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

