Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,048,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 345,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 251,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 144,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,111. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

