Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NYSE WBS opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares in the company, valued at $774,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,511,000 after buying an additional 248,126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,574,000 after buying an additional 440,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,226,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 97,276 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,139,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

