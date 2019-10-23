Wavesbet Achieves Market Cap of $208,541.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $208,541.00 and $74,795.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016212 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

