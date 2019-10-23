Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTS stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

