Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.28-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. Waste Management also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.28-4.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.43. 2,372,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,487. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

