Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. Compass Point set a $53.00 price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

