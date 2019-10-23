Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on Washington Prime Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of WPG opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $772.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director John F. Levy purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

