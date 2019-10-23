Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 4.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.12. 126,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

