Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

