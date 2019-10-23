VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Major Shareholder Corp Ltd Eight Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Ltd Eight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VolitionRX alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, Corp Ltd Eight sold 46,238 shares of VolitionRX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $278,815.14.

VNRX opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. VolitionRX Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRX stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of VolitionRX worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.