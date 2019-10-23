Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Argus

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target raised by Argus to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.25.
Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
