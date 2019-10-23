Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Argus

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target raised by Argus to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.25.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.