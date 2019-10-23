VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.17 million and $177,803.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00222877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.01299329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00034317 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092379 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,550,067 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

