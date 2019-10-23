VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of VMware by 94.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $114.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.