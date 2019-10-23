Visa (V) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Visa (NYSE:V) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Visa stock opened at $170.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $171.80. Visa has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $348.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

