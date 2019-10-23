VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VTSI. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VirTra Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VirTra Systems from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.97. VirTra Systems has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts forecast that VirTra Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.97% of VirTra Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

