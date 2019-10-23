Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 13,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 583.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.47.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $305.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

