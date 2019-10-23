Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,395.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,937 shares of company stock valued at $554,775. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.