Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,290 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 12,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,628. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

