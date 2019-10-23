Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.75. 2,440,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.10. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

