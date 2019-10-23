Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.97

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $8.50. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 193,909 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.88.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

