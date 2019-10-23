VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,036,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 321,745 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 179.91 and a quick ratio of 179.91. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

