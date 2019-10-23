Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective lifted by Leerink Swann from $186.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,470.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,053 shares of company stock worth $7,912,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

