Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,881,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

