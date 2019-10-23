Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. 5,258,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771,559. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $251.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

