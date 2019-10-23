Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives $13.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms recently commented on VERI. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Veritone by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 7,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Veritone has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

