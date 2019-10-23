Veritaseum Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Veritaseum has a market cap of $32.22 million and $3,066.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $14.99 or 0.00201012 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Tokenomy, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.01277545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

