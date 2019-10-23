Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Vaso shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

