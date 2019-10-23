Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.515-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.40. 593,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,212. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $142.50. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $146.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $51,377.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.