Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.83. 7,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,038. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.