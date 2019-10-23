Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 8.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $175,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.50. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $223.67.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8344 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

