Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.83% of Atlantic Power worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 513.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 147,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 123,756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Atlantic Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NYSE AT remained flat at $$2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Power Corp has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 686.79% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.