Vanguard Group Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.82% of Culp worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Culp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 96,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $194.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.61. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CULP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

